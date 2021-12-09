FDA approves COVID antibody cocktail for immunocompromised individuals

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use Wednesday to AstraZeneca’s antibody cocktail.

People ages 12 and older may take “Evusheld” if they are “moderately to severely immunocompromised.”

The AstraZeneca therapy involves getting preventive injections as often as every six months.

While other antibody drugs are used to treat COVID-19 after possible exposure to the virus, AstraZeneca’s drug is intended for long-term prevention, not treatment.

Experts say Evusheld could benefit cancer patients, organ transplant recipients and people with severe allergies to vaccinations.