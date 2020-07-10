FDA approves new saliva-based COVID-19 test

TEMPE, Ariz. (NBC) – Researchers in Arizona are working on a new saliva-based COVID-19 test they say will help Arizona’s testing demand.
The new test, created at Arizona State University’s Biodesign Institute, will be rolled out to businesses and other groups who conduct tests in Arizona.
The test only takes a small amount of salvia and is less invasive than taking samples using a swab in the nose.
The Biodesign Institute said it also takes less time to process samples with results in one to two days.
The institute’s director, Dr. Joshua LaBaer, said the goal of this new test is to get more young people comfortable with the idea of testing, as they are making up most of the new coronavirus cases in the state.
“We wanted to move away from the swab because it requires medical personnel to collect the sample,” Dr. LaBaer said. “It requires a lot of PPE. It can cause coughing and sneezing and so the idea is the entire specimen we are collecting is from the patient. So instead of taking a little brushing from the back of the palate, we are taking spit from their mouth and all the sample is there spit.”
Dr. Labaer said the institute can currently process about 1,000 to 2,000 samples a day. It’s working to ramp that up to 16,000 samples a day.