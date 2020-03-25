FDA approves plasma treatment for critical COVID-19 cases

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Doctors will now be allowed to treat some coronavirus patients with plasma donated from survivors.
The FDA approved the emergency protocols on Tuesday.
The procedure is called “convalescent plasma” and it essentially harvests virus-fighting antibodies from the blood of previously infected patients.
Doctors will be able to request permission to treat critically ill patients on a case-by-case basis.
For now. it will only be reserved for those who are in dire condition and at risk of death.
The FDA says it will respond to most requests within four to eight hours.