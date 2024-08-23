FDA approves updated Covid-19 vaccines

(CNN) – The Food and Drug Administration has approved new Covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna.

Both drug-makers say their updated shots will be available in clinics and pharmacies within the next few days.

The approval comes as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says there’s been a summer wave of the virus, although infection rates are below the levels seen over the past few years.

CDC officials advise everyone over six-months-old to get both the updated Covid-19 vaccine and a flu shot before the end of the year.

The CDC says the latest strain of Covid-19 is called K.P.3.1.1.

It accounts for nearly 40% of the U.S. cases over the last two weeks.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.