FDA authorizes vaccine booster for the immunocompromised

The Food and Drug Administration has approved an additional booster vaccination dose for those with weak immune systems or who have received organ transplants.
The FDA says a third dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine may increase protection in those that are immunocompromised or have undergone a solid-organ transplant.
Previously, only two doses have been authorized by the FDA for emergency use in patients 12 years and older.
The Center for Disease Control’s advisory board is meeting Friday to discuss more recommendations for those with weak immune systems.