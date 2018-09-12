FDA cracking down on illegal e-cigarette sales

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBCNC) – Federal regulators say youth e-cigarette use has reached epidemic levels and is cracking down on illegal sales to minors.
The Food and Drug Administration has sent 1,300 warning letters to retailers for selling e-cigarette products to teenagers.
Most violations surrounded illegal sales of the five major e-cigarette brands: Juul, Vuse, Blu, Logic and Mark-Ten XL.
While the FDA says vaping may help adults trying to quit smoking, kids are attracted to e-cigarettes for their sweet flavors and sleek designs.
E-cigarettes have quickly become the most commonly used tobacco product among teens.
FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said, “I’m deeply disturbed by the trends I’ve seen. I’m deeply disturbed by what I see as an epidemic of nicotine use among teenagers.”
Manufacturers will have two months to give the FDA their plan to address the problem.