FDA disagrees with cell phone radiation report

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A government report claiming “clear evidence” that cell phone radiofrequencies can cause cancer in rats is being disputed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Earlier this year, the National Toxicology Program conducted a study where rats were blasted by radiofrequency energy in the 2G and 3G spectrums that was much higher than safety limits set by the FCC.
The study was meant to contribute to the collective knowledge base about how animal tissue reacts to strong radiofrequency energy. It was never meant to be extrapolated to human cell phone usage, a finding reiterated in an NTP statement regarding the study.
According to the FDA, the NTP concluded in their final report there was “clear evidence” of carcinogenic activity in rodents exposed to radiofrequency energy. After reviewing the report, the FDA disagrees with the NTP’s conclusion.
The FDA said some of the findings were ambiguous and unusual. For example, rats exposed to whole-body radiofrequencies lived longer than the control group. There was also no correlation between the dosage of radiation and their subsequent tumor rate.
“Animal studies like this one contribute to our discussions on this topic, but we must remember the study was not designed to test the safety of cell phone use in humans, so we cannot draw conclusions about the risks of cell phone use from it,” the FDA wrote in a statement.
The FDA said scientific evidence continues to support there are no adverse risks caused by exposure at or under current radiofrequency limits set by the FCC. “We believe the existing safety limits for cell phones remain acceptable for protecting the public health,” the FDA said.