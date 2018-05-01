FDA: e-liquids misleadingly labeled as food products

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Food and Drug Administration is sounding the alarm about tobacco products with seemingly kid-friendly packaging.
The FDA, along with the Federal Trade Commission, issued warning letters to 13 companies regarding nicotine-containing e-liquids that bear a striking resemblance to food products marketed toward kids. The e-liquid packaging mimics juice containers, candy boxes and cookies.
According to the FDA, if young children are exposed to nicotine in e-liquids they risk severe harm, such as death, seizure and coma.
The FDA identified the following products as targets of the warnings: