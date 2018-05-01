Home
FDA: e-liquids misleadingly labeled as food products

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Food and Drug Administration is sounding the alarm about tobacco products with seemingly kid-friendly packaging.

The FDA, along with the Federal Trade Commission, issued warning letters to 13 companies regarding nicotine-containing e-liquids that bear a striking resemblance to food products marketed toward kids. The e-liquid packaging mimics juice containers, candy boxes and cookies.

According to the FDA, if young children are exposed to nicotine in e-liquids they risk severe harm, such as death, seizure and coma.

The FDA identified the following products as targets of the warnings:

One Mad Hit Juice Box

Side by side Comparison of Juice Box E Liquid package resembling children’s apple juice box and Treetop apple juice box packaging

Candy King Batch/Candy King Sour Worms

Side by side comparison of Candy King Batch E Liquid packaging resembling sour gummy candy package and Candy King Batch E Liquid bottle depicted with sour gummy candy

Patches by Candy Co.

Side by side comparison of Candy Co. Patches E Liquid package pictured next to sour gummy candies and Sour Patch Kids sour gummy candy packaging

Pink Sticks

Side by side comparison of Pink Sticks E Liquid packaging resembling strawberry cream covered biscuit sticks and Pocky strawberry cream covered biscuit sticks package

V’Nilla Cookies & Milk

Side by side comparison of E liquid resembling vanilla cookie packaging and Nilla Wafers and Golden Oreo vanilla cookie packaging

Whip’d Strawberry

Side by side comparison of E liquid resembling whipped topping canister and Reddi Wip whipped topping canister

Twirly Pop

Side by side comparison of E liquid Twirly Pop packaging resembling lollipops and Lollipops: Unicorn Pop, Whirly Pop, Twirl Pops

Vape Heads Sour Smurf Sauce

Side by side comparison of Vape Heads E liquid bottle resembling sour candy packaging and Warheads Extreme Sour Hard Candy and Super Sour candy drops

