FDA issues mandatory recall for some kratom products

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The FDA has a mandatory recall of kratom supplements found to contain salmonella.

The recall involves all kratom products sold by Triangle Pharmanaturals.

The mandatory order comes after the company did not cooperate with a voluntary recall request.

The FDA is advising consumers to throw away kratom products made by Triangle.

At least 87 people in 35 states have been sickened by a salmonella outbreak linked to kratom.

The FDA declared kratom an opioid in February, Saying it is not safe for medical use.

