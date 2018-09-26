FDA: major retailers may have sold contaminated beef

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBCNC) – You may want to check your freezer! Popular grocery chains may have sold beef contaminated with E. coli.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture said some of the 66 tons of ground beef recalled last week may have been sold nationwide at stores including Target, Safeway and Sam’s Club.
The agency said products may have also been sold at Meijer, Albertson’s as well as Aldi stores in Kansas, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Wisconsin.
Foodmaxx, Pak N Save, and Vons stores in California also may have sold the products.
Cargill Meat Solutions recalled more than 132,000 pounds of ground beef on September 19th because of possible E. coli contamination.
Officials are concerned some shoppers may have purchased the ground beef products and put them in the freezer.
Consumers who have purchased the products are urged not to consume them.
The USDA says not all stores identified necessarily received the contaminated beef and there may be additional retailers that received the products.
At least one person has died and 17 people have gotten sick, according to the USDA and Centers for Disease Control.
For more details, visit the FDA’s a website here: https://bit.ly/2QFQ8uZ