FDA official pressed for details about possible vaping ban

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – Lawmakers are turning up the pressure on the Trump administration to come up with a new policy on e-cigarettes.
On Wednesday, the FDA director in charge of tobacco products testified before the House. Several Congress members pressed him about details of the future policy. But the FDA official, Mitch Zeller, said he could not comment on a policy that’s still in the works.
The administration suggested in September that a new policy was coming and that it may lead to pulling most flavored e-cigarettes off the market. But no policy has been announced and some lawmakers are suspicious the administration is backtracking.
Vaping has been linked to more than 2,200 cases of lung injury nationwide, including at least 47 deaths.