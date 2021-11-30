FDA panel recommends anti-viral pill to fight COVID-19

WASHINGTON, D.C. – An FDA panel has given the green light to what would be the nation’s first anti-viral pill to fight COVID-19 in high-risk adults.

On November 30, the FDA’s Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee voted 13-10 in favor of Merck’s COVID treatment, called molnupiravir, for emergency use in at-risk adults with minor to moderate COVID-19.

Members who voted to approve the drug said the benefits outweigh the risks. Those who voted against it were reportedly not convinced by the data and had concerns about potential harm to fetuses and DNA.

Clinical data suggests the treatment reduces the risk of hospitalization by 30%.

The CDC still must sign off on the pill from Merck before it can hit the market.