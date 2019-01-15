FDA resumes some food inspections amid government shutdown

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Your food is once again being inspected.
FDA Commissioner Doctor Scott Gottlieb announced Monday that the agency will resume inspections of food facilities starting Tuesday.
However, the hundreds of employees are not being paid due to the partial government shutdown.
Gottlieb said inspections will resume for high-risk foods, which includes cheese and other dairy products, as well as some fresh produce.
According to Gottlieb, the agency currently employs approximately 5,000 inspectors who make about 160 inspections a month.
Gottlieb did not know how many were returning to work but said it could be around 700.