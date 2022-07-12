FDA reviews over-the-counter birth control medication

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The Perrigo Company says its HRA Pharma unit has asked the FDA to approve a daily birth control pill for over-the-counter sale.

If approved, it would be the first over-the-counter option for this type of medication.

The request comes on the heels of the Supreme Court’s decision in June to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Their non-estrogen contraceptive is currently a prescription drug sold under the brand “Opill” since it was FDA-approved in 1973.

Perrigo says scientific evidence shows progestin-only pills, such as Opill, are effective at preventing pregnancy and safe for most women to use.

HRA Pharma expects the regulator to hold an advisory committee meeting and approve the application in the first half of 2023,

The FDA has not commented on the submission.

Currently, the only contraception drugs available for women without a prescription are emergency oral pills that can be taken within three days after having unprotected sex.