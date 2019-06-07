FDA targets paid social media pitches for e-cigarettes

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Federal regulators are targeting several e-cigarette companies for how they are promoting their products online.
The FDA sent warning letters to four companies Friday, accusing them of using paid social media influencers to pitch their fruity flavors to their followers.
The agency says the posts did not include a mandatory warning that the liquids contain nicotine, which is addictive.
The companies are Solace Vapor, Hype City Vapors, Humble Juice Company and Artist Liquids Labs.
They now have 15 working days to respond on how they will address the concerns.
Failure to correct the violations may result in further action, such as seizure or injunction.