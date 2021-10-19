FDA to allow ‘mix and match’ vaccinations

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The Food and Drug Administration is reportedly ready to approve the use of “mix and match” vaccines for boosters.
According to the New York Times and Washington Post, the agency will give its approval for patients to get mix and match booster shots, regardless of which vaccine they originally received.
This has not yet been independently confirmed by NBC News.
Tuesday’s news comes on the heels of an NIH report that showed Johnson and Johnson vaccine recipients saw antibody levels increase 76 times 15 days after receiving a Moderna booster shot.
The FDA has not recommended one shot over another but has noted that using the same vaccine for a booster when possible is preferable, according to the New York Times report.
An official announcement from the FDA could come as soon as Wednesday.