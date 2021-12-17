FDA to permanently allow abortion pills by mail

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The Food and Drug Administration is loosening some restrictions to make it easier for women to obtain the so-called “abortion pill.”

The key restriction that was loosened was the requirement that the medication used to terminate early-stage pregnancies had to be picked up in person.

Under the new loosened restriction, the medication will be allowed to be mailed to recipients.

Officials said scientific review supported allowing more pharmacies and some mail-order pharmacies to send the medication.

Prescribing the medication will still be limited to doctors who complete specific certifications, and pharmacies will have to be registered with the FDA to distribute the medication.

The move is certain to be legally challenged by Republican-led states, especially ones that have moved to tighten restrictions on abortion. But under Thursday’s decision, the FDA has dropped the rule permanently, something medical societies and abortion rights groups have wanted for a long time.