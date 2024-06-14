FDA warning about paralytic toxin tainted shellfish in Oregon, Washington

OREGON & WASHINGTON (CNN) – The FDA is warning of contaminated shellfish from Oregon and Washington state that could cause paralytic poisoning.

They may contain paralytic shellfish toxins, which are made by algae. Those toxins cannot be removed through cooking or freezing.

The shellfish in question include oysters and bay clams harvested in late May in Oregon’s Netarts Bay and Tillamook Bay.

The advisory is also for all shellfish harvested late last month from Willapa Bay, Bruceport, and Bay Center in Washington.

The FDA is telling people not to eat the products and throw them out. It’s also advising restaurants and retailers in a number of states not to serve them.

The administration says most people with Paralytic Shellfish Poisoning can develop symptoms within a half-an-hour of eating.

Oregon health officials say at least 31 people have come down sick.

Visit the FDA’s website for more information.

