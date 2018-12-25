FDA: wash avocados before eating

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The latest advice from the Food and Drug Administration recommends washing avocados before you eat them.
Even though we don’t eat the peel of an avocado, the FDA says it’s the only way to prevent bacteria and dirt from transferring from the peel to your knife, contaminating the inside part we do eat.
In a report released this month, the FDA says about 1 in every 5 avocados tested positive for a bacteria that can cause Listeria.
The study looked at domestic and imported avocado skins from 2014 to 2016.
To reduce the risk even more, the FDA recommends scrubbing the avocado peel with a produce brush then drying it with a paper towel before slicing.