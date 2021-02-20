Home
February 19 marks day of Remembrance, looking back at Japanese Internment camps

MEDFORD, Ore. — February 19th marks a Day of Remembrance. On this day in 1942, FDR signed Executive Order 9066. The executive order led to the incarceration over 120,000 Japanese Americans living on the west coast.

In a tweet, actor and activist George Takei said, “We lost our jobs, our homes, and our freedom.”

Takei has been vocal about his own experience in the internment camps.

Although there were no camps in Oregon, The Tule Lake facility was close to Klamath Falls, on the other side of the California border. The facilities were also located in Arizona, Colorado, Utah, Idaho and Wyoming.

