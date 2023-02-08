February is the last month Oregonians will receive emergency SNAP benefits

SALEM, Ore. – February is the last month that the federal government will allow Oregon to issue emergency food benefits.

In February, 416,000 Oregon households participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will get an additional $71 million in food benefits, in addition to their regular benefits. However, this is the final emergency allotment and March 2023 will mark the first month since April 2020 that most Oregonians on SNAP will only receive their standard benefits.

The Oregon Department of Human Services said the end of the emergency allotments may be difficult for some, but organizations like 211info and partner agencies are ready to assist with information and referrals for a variety of needs, including food resources, rent and utility payment support.

Current SNAP households will receive their emergency allotments on February 10th, with households who did not receive benefits in the first monthly issuance receiving their allotments on either February 27th or March 1st.

ODHS advised that those receiving SNAP benefits prepare for the change in their food benefits.