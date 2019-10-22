Fed gov’t filing charges in attempted bank robbery

MEDFORD, Ore. — Two men are now facing federal charges in connection to an attempted bank robbery in Medford last month.
Medford Police say 18-year-old Charles Fraser-Lindsey gave the teller at Banner Bank on East McAndrews a note demanding cash.
Police say the teller questioned it and Lindsey ran off without the money, taking the note with him.
Hours later, police found a car off South Pacific Highway in Phoenix along with the alleged getaway driver, 30-year-old David Martin Jr.
Because Lindsey wasn’t behaving aggressively, had no weapon, and police can’t find the note, both men were charged with attempted theft.
Last week, the federal government indicted both men on conspiracy and two counts of attempted bank robbery.
