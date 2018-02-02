Federal arrest warrant issued for Brookings man

SALEM, Ore. – A federal arrest warrant has been issued for a man who police believe shot and seriously wounded a man at a self-storage facility in Harbor, Oregon.
The Curry County Sheriff’s office said at about 8:08 p.m. on December 28, 2017, a 46-year-old Brookings man called 911 and said he had been shot multiple times. The incident reportedly occurred at Strahm’s Storage in Brookings.
According to the victim, he didn’t know who shot him. However, he was able to provide a description of the suspect.
Deputies said the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Eventually, the Curry County Sheriff’s Office charged 36-year-old Brookings resident Lucas Randall DeYoung with attempted aggravated murder, attempted murder, delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful manufacture of marijuana in relation to the shooting.
On February 1, 2018, the Federal Bureau of Investigation obtained a federal fugitive warrant charging DeYoung with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.
The FBI states DeYoung is known to use illegal drugs and carry firearms. He’s also a gambler. He may have traveled to Las Vegas, Virginia, or to the Mason County/Thurston County areas of Washington State.
DeYoung should be considered armed and dangerous.
The FBI describes DeYoung as a white man, 6’1” tall, weighing 190 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a scar on his left finger and tattoos on his back and right shoulder.
Anyone with information about DeYoung’s location should contact their local FBI office or submit a tip via https://tips.fbi.gov. In Oregon, call the FBI in Medford at (541) 773-2942, the FBI in Portland at (503) 224-4181 or the Curry County Sheriff’s Office at (541) 247-3243.