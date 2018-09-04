Federal funds released to help fight Hugo Road Fire

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Federal funds have been authorized to help cover the cost of fighting the Hugo Road Fire.
The fire started about ten miles north-northwest of Grants Pass on September 2. The Oregon Department of Forestry said on the morning of September 4, the fire covered an estimated 199 acres and was 45% contained.
According to ODF, 663 people have been evacuated, 2 residences have been destroyed, 3 residences have been damaged, and 265 residences remain threatened.
The state requested a federal Fire Management Assistance Grant (FMAG) on Monday. The request was approved Tuesday. FMAGs are made available by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist in fighting fires that threaten to cause a major disaster.
Funds will cover numerous items fire firefighters, including meals, tools, mobilization costs and overtime compensation.
In addition to the firefighting reimbursement, $566,667 will be available to help mitigate damage caused by the Hugo Road Fire.