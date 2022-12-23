Federal Govt. considers reducing Klamath River flows by 40%

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore – The federal government is considering reducing the amount of water that goes into the Klamath river by 40% until April.

According to Oregon Public Broadcasting this is in response to the Federal Bureau of Reclamation’s draft proposal stating the Klamath Basin is in severe to extreme drought for the fourth consecutive year.

Moss Dricoll at the Klamath Water Users Association is worried about what this would mean to the basin’s farming community if it does happen.

This proposal is also reportedly being met with frustration by the Yurok tribe because of what this will mean to the river’s fish.

This is happening as the Klamath river is part of the nation’s largest dam removal and river restoration project in American history.

It’s set to get underway next year.