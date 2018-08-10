Home
Federal judge halts mother-daughter deportation

Federal judge halts mother-daughter deportation

News Politics Top Stories U.S. & World

(NBC News) – The Trump administration’s immigration policies are drawing more fire with this week’s lawsuit filed by the ACLU, challenging a move by Attorney General Sessions to deny asylum to those fleeing domestic and gang violence.

A U.S. district judge has temporarily blocked further deportation of plaintiffs in the case after the government tried to return two asylum-seeking plaintiffs to El Salvador Thursday.

All this as the administration targets legal immigrants, and the First Lady’s parents gained U.S. citizenship under a plan President Trump wants to end.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2KJzNRF

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real Time Web Analytics