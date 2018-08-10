Federal judge halts mother-daughter deportation

(NBC News) – The Trump administration’s immigration policies are drawing more fire with this week’s lawsuit filed by the ACLU, challenging a move by Attorney General Sessions to deny asylum to those fleeing domestic and gang violence.
A U.S. district judge has temporarily blocked further deportation of plaintiffs in the case after the government tried to return two asylum-seeking plaintiffs to El Salvador Thursday.
All this as the administration targets legal immigrants, and the First Lady’s parents gained U.S. citizenship under a plan President Trump wants to end.
