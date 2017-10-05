Home
Federal judge rules against Klamath Project irrigators

Federal judge rules against Klamath Project irrigators

Local News Top Stories , , , , , ,

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A federal judge has ruled that Klamath Project farmers are not entitled to compensation for a shutoff of irrigation water in 2001.

Water to the Klamath Project was shut off in 2001, and used instead to protect fish under the Endangered Species Act.

A lawsuit was filed that year, claiming the shutoff was an illegal ‘taking’ under the Fifth Amendment, and that farmers were entitled to financial compensation.

“I don’t know if the figure had been arrived to, and I thought that’s what the trial was largely about,” said Klamath Water Users Association Executive Director Scott White. “Thirty million dollars (is the figure that) was thrown around.”

However, after more than 15 years of litigation, a federal judge has ruled the shutoff was not a taking of property.

“The judge did acknowledge that there is some ag use rights to the Project water users,” White said. “However, Tribal rights played a major role in her decision.”

White adds the ruling could set a precedent for water use in the west, and future farmers. “This case was a little bit of hope for them that there would be a future – and since it didn’t go their way, I think there’s a lot of disappointment out there.”

No decision has yet been made on whether the ruling will be appealed.

Klamath Tribal Chairman Don Gentry issued a statement, saying: “We are pleased with the decision.  This affirmation of the Tribes’ water rights should be another step toward the healing and restoration of our Tribal treaty fisheries.”

 

Lyle Ahrens

KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s.  He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful. 

He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand.  A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer.  In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.

“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain.  Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.

When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics