Federal judge says GP anti-camping ordincance violates rights

A federal judge invalidated a Grants Pass anti-camping ordinance, for targeting the homeless.
The judge said the city does not have a public shelter for the homeless, so anti-camping ordinances violate 8th amendment rights. This ruling does not invalidate other city ordinances for public health and safety, like laws against littering or public urination.
The judge urged Grants Pass to think outside of the box to find ways to reduce homelessness in the city.
