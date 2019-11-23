Federal marijuana legalization effort clears major hurdle in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The House Judiciary Committee approved a bill Wednesday that would legalize marijuana on the federal level, removing it from Schedule 1 of the Controlled Substances Act.
The legislation, which passed 24 to 10, has a high chance of approval in the full House where Democrats control the chamber with 234 seats. It’s likely to face a tougher battle in the Republican-controlled Senate, where Majority Leader Mitch McConnell opposes marijuana legalization.
Representative Jerry Nadler who heads the House Judiciary Committee. When asked about possible Republican resistance, he replied, “Well I don’t know we’ll have to see have to negotiate with the Senate and I think as pressure grows there’s more and more states legalizing it, it’s up to something like 33 states, at least with medicinal marijuana the pressure’s going to continue growing.”
