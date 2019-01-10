Federal workers protest government shutdown

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – For almost a million Americans, the government shutdown has been nearly three weeks of uncertainty, anger, and with each passing day—growing fear.
“It’s very frustrating and a hard way to live,” says Treasury Department employee Joy Zerdy Godby.
More than 800,000 government employees are caught in the middle of the shutdown.
Across the country Thursday, thousands of employees and supporters took to the streets with a single message to Washington: End the shutdown now.
Lawmakers don’t appear anywhere close to a resolution.
For the 20th straight day President Trump and Congress have been locked in the same stalemate, with no sign of movement.
Meanwhile, two federal employee unions are suing the Trump administration over the shutdown, saying it’s illegal to make employees work and not get paid.
