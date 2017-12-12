FedEx driver okay after crash down rural embankment

Yreka, Ca.- The search for 26-year-old FedEx driver Jesse James Flagg started Monday afternoon. It ended Tuesday morning with an amazing discovery – he was alive and in fair condition. Flaggs supervisors at FedEx called Siskiyou County Sheriffs Office to report him missing Monday night when he didn’t return. He was last known to be driving south on California State Route 96 between Happy Camp and Yreka.
Soon after getting the call, Siskiyou County Sheriffs along with CHP and U.S. Forest Service began looking for the missing FedEx driver. They searched on the ground and in the air on Monday afternoon, over night, and into Tuesday morning. It wasn’t until Tuesday morning that Flagg was spotted.
“Fortunately we found Mr.Flagg in the vehicle,” Siskiyou County Sheriff Jon Lopey explains. “The vehicle was at the bottom of the embankment.”
Flagg was alive and doing well after making it through below freezing temperatures Monday night.
“He was alert, oriented, and he was gonna be treated for his exposure to the conditions,” Yreka CHP officer Sean Gordon says.
Both Sheriff Lopey and Officer Gordon say that during this time of year, everyone, whether FedEx driver or soccer mom, needs to be driving carefully. .
“Be very very careful. Slow down, especially in curves, and just take your time.”