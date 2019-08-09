Feds announce new rules for service animals on planes

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Transportation announced new guidelines for service and emotional support animals on planes.
It says airlines cannot ban specific breeds of dogs on flights. But airlines can make a case-by-case determination of whether an animal is safe to travel.
The rule comes amid controversy over safety and passengers abusing the policies for emotional support animals.
Airlines have one month to change any policies that don’t comply with the interpretation.
The Transportation Department said it’s still developing new long-term rules for passengers with service animals.
The guidelines appear to invalidate a recently announced Delta Airlines policy barring “pit bull-type dogs” as service or emotional support animals.
Delta said Thursday it’s reviewing the changes.
For more details: https://bit.ly/2yKtdXy