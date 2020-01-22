Feds propose restricting service animals on airplanes

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – The Department of Transportation is considering changes to policies surrounding service animals on airplanes.
Under the proposed changes, service animals would be limited to dogs because they are the most common animals used for “service” needs.
That means emotional support pigs, ducks, and squirrels may no longer be eligible to fly.
The proposal if adopted would no longer require airlines to accept “emotional support” animals.
The proposed changes will also include mandatory training and new forms with a note saying lying or falsifying information is a federal offense.
It’s important to note these are proposals and the DOT will solicit public comment before any policy changes are made.