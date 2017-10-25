Fee increases may be coming to some National Parks

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The National Parks Service is considering raising the entrance fees for some national parks during peak visitor seasons.
NPS announced on October 24 they’re proposing the increases for only their busiest parks. The money would go toward improvements for national park infrastructure, including roads, campgrounds, bridges and visitor centers.
The 17 parks listed for proposed fee increases make up 70% of the total entrance fees throughout the country. Southern Oregon’s Crater Lake National Park is not included in the list. The fee there is currently $15 per non-commercial vehicle.
During peak season, the entrance fee could be $70 for each private, non-commercial vehicle at the following parks:
- Acadia National Park
- Arches National Park
- Bryce Canyon National Park
- Canyonlands National Park
- Denali National Park
- Glacier National Park
- Grand Canyon National Park
- Grand Teton National Park
- Joshua Tree National Park
- Mount Rainier National Park
- Rocky Mountain National Park
- Olympic National Park
- Sequoia and Kings Can National Park yon
- Shenandoah National Park
- Yellowstone National Park
- Yosemite National Park
- Zion National Park
The fees at the parks mentioned varies from a low of $35 to a high of $60. Entrance fees aren’t charged for those under 16 years of age or holder of the $80 America the Beautiful-The National Park and Federal Recreational Lands Pass.
If implemented, NPS estimates the increased revenue would increase from $199.9 million to $268.5 million annually. All the money will stay within the NPS.
A one-month comment period is now open and will close on November 23, 2017. If you’d like to comment, visit https://parkplanning.nps.gov/proposedpeakseasonfeerates
Access to the majority of NPS sites remains free, as only 118 of the 417 National Park sites charge an entrance fee.