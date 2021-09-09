Home
Felon arrested for stealing guns in Canyonville

Felon arrested for stealing guns in Canyonville

Crime Local News Top Stories , , ,

CANYONVILLE, Ore. – Stolen guns were recovered and a suspect is behind bars after a theft in Douglas County.

Investigators said on Saturday, September 4, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding firearms that were stolen from a rental vehicle parked at a business on Chief Miwaleta Lane in Canyonville. The caller said two guns and several thousand dollars worth of firearm accessories had been taken.

Deputies were able to identify 24-year-old Charles Elroy Brabender as a suspect in the case.

After serving a search warrant at a property associated with Brabender in Myrtle Creek, the guns and accessories were recovered.

Brabender was arrested and charged with unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, theft, and felon in possession of a firearm.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »