Felon arrested for possessing restricted weapons

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A felon from Butte Falls was arrested after police found him with multiple weapons including firearms.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on March 6, a person reported a disorderly man confronting residents in a rural area west of Butte Falls. When deputies arrived at the scene, they found 37-year-old Cody Ross Cruse, a convicted felon. Police said Cruse is under restraining and stalking orders and is prohibited from possessing certain weapons.
Deputies eventually found out Cruse had a firearm in his vehicle. They discovered a rifle, a shotgun and a “blackjack,” a type of blunt club.
Cruse was arrested and lodged in the Jackson County jail on three counts of being a felon in possession of a weapon. More charges may be filed after the district attorney’s office reviews the case.