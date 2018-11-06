Felon found with firearm, meth during traffic stop in White City

WHITE CITY, Ore. – A traffic stop led to the arrest of a wanted man in White City Monday.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said 31-year-old David Eugene Brennan was a passenger in a vehicle traveling in White City.
At about 7:34 p.m., the vehicle was pulled over by a deputy for a traffic violation in the area of Falcon Street and 24th Street.
Brennan had a warrant out for his arrest for failing to appear in court on a felony charge. The deputy found him with a loaded firearm and a collapsible baton, both restricted weapons since Brennan is a convicted felon.
Deputies said a “usable amount” of methamphetamine was found in a passenger compartment during a search of the vehicle.
Brennan was arrested and booked in the Jackson County Jail for being a felon in the possession of a weapon, a felon in the possession of a restricted weapon and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.