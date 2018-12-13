Felon found with over 10 pounds of meth, 28 firearms in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Over two dozen guns and a large amount of methamphetamine was found in the possession of a convicted felon in Grants Pass.
The Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) team said on December 11 at about 4:30 p.m., detectives put an end to a long investigation into 41-year-old Alejandro “Alex” Medeola.
According to police, Mendeola was contacted at the A-1 Mini Storage unit, where he was accessing one of his three storage units. Police K-9 “Match” indicated there were likely narcotics in Mendeola’s car, which was found to contain half-a-pound of methamphetamine along with heroin, cocaine and cash.
K-9 Match also alerted to the possible presence of drugs in Mendeola’s three storage units, police said. Over 10 pounds of methamphetamine and 1.08 pounds of heroin were recovered. In addition, 28 firearms were found, five of which were reported stolen.
Mendeola was arrested and charged with 28 counts of felon in possession of a firearm and the dealing of methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine.