Felon on probation admits to stealing from CAL FIRE truck in Redding

REDDING, Calif. – A 41-year-old man is behind bars after he admitted to stealing from a CAL FIRE truck that was parked at a Redding hotel.

According to the Redding Police Department, a large Pelican cooler filled with bottled water and Gatorades was stolen out of a CAL FIRE Strike Team truck Monday.

The truck was parked at the Holiday Inn on Hilltop Drive by firefighters who were in the area to help battle the Park Fire.

During the investigation, police identified Jacob Woolery, who was on active felony probation, as a potential suspect.

Officers conducted on probation search Tuesday at Woolery’s residence in the 17000 block of Lassen Avenue in Anderson. During the search, they found the stolen cooler along with narcotics paraphernalia. He admitted to stealing the cooler from the CAL FIRE service truck.

Woolery now faces several charges including petty theft, possession of stolen property, and narcotics paraphernalia.