FEMA funds diverted to ICE

WASHINTON, D.C. (NBC News) – The Trump administration is facing criticism for moving nearly $10 million from the budget of the Federal Emergency Management Agency budget to help fund border enforcement.
Documents showing the transfer of funds to ICE were released by Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley.
“I think it came as a shock to everyone that in the first month in the hurricane season, knowing what happened a year ago, that FEMA agreed to have $10 million taken out of its accounts, including significant amounts out of its response and recovery account and another significant amount out of its preparedness and protection account,” Merkley said.
FEMA Administrator Brock Long says the money was for administrative purposes, never for disaster relief.
“It does not pay for this response, it is not coming out of the disaster relief fund, it has no impact on our efforts to be prepared for Hurricane Florence, it’s just, unfortunately, we have a congressman that is playing politics on the back of Florence. There’s no story there,” Long said.
