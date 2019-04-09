Fewer abandoned shopping carts found in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Since a shopping cart ordinance went into effect, Medford Police have been on the lookout for abandoned shopping carts.
The ordinance requires stores to put permanent signs on carts identifying who owns them and a statement saying removing the cart from the store property is illegal.
Lieutenant Mike Budreau said originally, officers were picking up tons of carts while on patrol, but now things have slowed down.
“At the beginning, we were seizing dozens a day. Now we are down to only a few a day,” Lt. Budreau said.
If a store is notified one of its carts has been abandoned, it will have seven days to pick it up or face a fine.
Anyone caught with a cart off store property will be cited for theft.
