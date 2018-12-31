Fiancé of missing Colorado mom arrested for murder

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KUSA/NBC) – The fiancé of the Colorado mother who hasn’t been seen since Thanksgiving has been charged with murder.
Patrick Frazee appeared in court Monday morning.
In addition to first-degree murder, Frazee was also charged with three counts of solicitation to commit first-degree murder.
29-year-old Kelsey Berreth was last spotted on security camera video at a grocery store on November 22nd.
Court documents released today indicate prosecutors believe she was killed on the same day, although they say her body has not been recovered.
Frazee was arrested at his home on December 22nd and has denied having anything to do with Berreth’s disappearance.
A preliminary hearing is set for January 29th.