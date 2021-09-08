Fielder Creek Fire near Rogue River 100% lined at 32 acres

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Forestry said the Fielder Creek Fire was completely lined Wednesday morning.
Firefighters responded to the new fire Tuesday night just northwest of Rogue River that forced nearby residents to evacuate.
“We had a number of helicopters come in and do countless bucket drops across the fire, which stopped it from spreading to the road where it was going and there were a lot of homes on that other side so they [firefighters] made good work on stopping that forward spread,” said ODF Southwest District spokeswoman, Natalie Weber.
By Wednesday morning, crews completed a line around the fire and had access to hoses anywhere on the fire, which was determined to be 32 acres in size.
“Recent fuels reduction work by the BLM played a large role in firefighters quickly controlling this incident,” Weber said.
Crews will remain at the scene to mop up any hotspots Wednesday as Level 2 (be set) evacuation notifications remain in effect for nearby homes.
No structures were lost or damaged and no injuries have been reported.
The cause of the Fielder Creek Fire remains under investigation.