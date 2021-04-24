Fiery car crash on Highway 140

NBC5 News received cell phone footage of a crash just west of the 140 summit between Medford and Klamath Falls. The crash reportedly happened around 5 PM, Friday afternoon. No information about injuries is known at this time. We’ve reached out to both Oregon State Police and ODOT for information about the crash, we haven’t heard back.
