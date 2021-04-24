Home
Fiery car crash on Highway 140

Fiery car crash on Highway 140

Local News ,

NBC5 News received cell phone footage of a crash just west of the 140 summit between Medford and Klamath Falls. The crash reportedly happened around 5 PM, Friday afternoon. No information about injuries is known at this time. We’ve reached out to both Oregon State Police and ODOT for information about the crash, we haven’t heard back.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »