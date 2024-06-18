Fiery crash at Southern Oregon Speedway leaves two hospitalized

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Two people were hospitalized after a fiery crash at Southern Oregon Speedway.

It happened on the night of June 12 during a 30-lap feature in the NARC 410 sprint car race series.

30-year-old Sacramento driver Angelique Bell tangled her car up with the fence, rupturing the fuel tank and starting a large fire.

EMT and Firefighter Tony Incerty was able to pull Bell from the car to save her life.

Fire suppression safety crews exhausted all of their resources putting out the flames.

“A fire broke out in her car,” said Northern Auto Racing Club 410’s General Manager Jim Allen. “The car’s come with a fire suppression system in there.”

NBC5 News spoke with Incerty, who wanted to emphasize the safety precautions the speedway goes through.

“We have multiple fire and EMT training people on the crew. We have multiple types of extinguishers like ABC dry-chem. We have Purple-K for three-dimensional fuel fires, and then we have our water fire truck.”

Incerty was in the hospital for one night.

Bell received first and second-degree burns from the incident.

