Fiery crash leaves one man dead

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. — A fiery crash off Rogue River Highway left one man dead.
Rogue River Fire says they were called to the 3700 Block of the highway just after midnight on Monday.
There, they found a car on fire and partially submerged in Birdseye Creek.
Police say the Toyota Pickup failed to turn a curve, went off the road, and then down a 30 to 40-foot drop into the water.
After fire crews extinguished the flames, they found a man deceased inside.
“It went over the embankment and jumped the creek and crashed into the opposite embankment and went back into the creek,” said Chief Jeff Price, Rogue River Fire District. “The engine compartment and the cab were fully involved with fire and it was difficult to access.”
Oregon State Police helped pull the car out of the creek. They say they’re still investigating why the car crashed along with the cause of death.
The victim’s name has not been released.
