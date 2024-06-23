Fifth and final day of picketing for nurses at Providence Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Saturday marked the fifth and final day that nurses have been out picketing at six different Northwest Providence locations, including here in Medford.

After a three-day strike and two additional days on the picket line due to what the Oregon Nurses Association is calling an “illegal lockout.”The union says it will be looking into filing a federal complaint.

Providence’s replacement worker contract will expire at 7 a.m. Sunday morning.

As regular work resumes… Both groups are looking to get back to the bargaining table.

“We’re working with a federal mediator who will be assisting us with upcoming bargaining sessions and we’re waiting to hear from them on confirmed dates,” says Kate Kitchell, Chief Nursing Officer for Providence Medford.

ONA said in a statement that nurses stand ready to return to the negotiating table in good faith.

Providence says dates for mediated sessions will be sometime after July 10th.

