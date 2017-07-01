Home
Fighter jets set to fly over Oregon communities for 4th of July

Medford, Ore. – Fighter jets with the Oregon Air National Guard are scheduled to conduct flyover operations above cities across Oregon in recognition of Independence Day.

This July 4th, F-15 Eagles from Klamath Falls and Portland should fly over the following communities at 400 mph:

The 173rd Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct the following flyovers:

  • 9:45 a.m., Central Point Freedom Festival, Central Point, Oregon.
  • 10:00 a.m., 4th of July Parade, Klamath Falls, Oregon.
  • 10:15 a.m., 4th of July Celebration, Ashland, Oregon.
  • 10:30 a.m., Lake of the Woods 4th of July Celebration, Klamath Falls, Oregon.
  • 11:00 a.m., 4th of July Parade, Eagle Point, Oregon.
  • 11:15 a.m., 4th of July Parade, Neskowin, Oregon.
  • 11:20 a.m., Creswell 4th of July Parade and Celebration, Creswell, Oregon.

The 142nd Fighter Wing is scheduled to conduct the following flyovers:

  • 10:00 a.m., Independence Day Parade, Hillsboro, Oregon.
  • 11:00 a.m., Clatskanie Heritage Day 4th of July Parade, Clatskanie, Oregon.
  • 11:00 a.m., Ridgefield Fourth of July Parade, Ridgefield, Washington.
  • 11:25 a.m., 4th of July Parade, Rockaway Beach, Oregon.
  • 12:20 p.m., 4th of July Celebration and 50th City Anniversary, Maywood Park, Oregon.

According to the Air National Guard, all flights are subject to re-scheduling or cancellation if warranted by weather or operation contingencies.

