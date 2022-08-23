Filipino Food truck coming to Medford

Jenna King
Posted by Jenna King August 22, 2022

MEDFORD, Ore. —Calling all foodies! The first-ever Filipino food truck is coming to Medford.

You might recognize the man behind the window.  It’s Spartans Boxing’s Executive Director, Troy Wohosky. He’s owned the west Medford gym, for the last decade.

The food truck is called Filipino Fire Taste of the Islands.

It’ll offer all of his favorite authentic Filipino cuisine, and showcase his culture.

 

“I like to dream big so I manifested it and kept trying to shoot for the gold after I got the gym open, and I got that off the ground and my next goal was being able to get a food truck, hopefully the community can come and taste our culture,” said Wohosky.

You can find the food truck parked outside Grocery Outlet, in Medford, starting this Saturday.

You can also visit Filipino Fire on social media, to stay up to date on menu items.

Jenna King
Jenna King
