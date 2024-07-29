Final day for Meadowlark Comic-Con at Rogue X

MEDFORD, Ore. – And Sunday was the final day of the largest comic and pop culture convention in Southern Oregon.

From 10 until 5 p.m. all weekend long, Meadowlark Comic-Con brought fans and enthusiasts together to pack the Rogue X in Medford.

Visitors walked through dozens of booths with everything from plushies and costume pieces, to prints by independent artists.

Cosplay contests and a welcoming atmosphere brought many out dressed as their favorite characters from comic books and anime.

Even some of the vendors.

Brittaney Elledge runs a tattooing business in Grants Pass specializing in anime and pop culture tattoos, and was dressed as Dark Magician Girl from Yu-Gi-Oh.

She told NBC 5, “I just had a couple that came by and we took some pictures that are all healed up. I get new clients and those clients turn in to friends, life-long friends and that’s family to me.

This was the seventh and largest year yet for the Meadowlark Comic Con.

The day wound down with costume contests for kids and teens, and special screenings of movies featuring many of the celebrity guests.

